Overview

Dr. Robert Behrens, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Pella Regional Health Center, St. Anthony Regional Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Behrens works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.