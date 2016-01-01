See All Dermatologists in Brentwood, CA
Dr. Robert Beer, MD

Dermatology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Beer, MD is a dermatologist in Brentwood, CA. Dr. Beer completed a residency at Columbia P&S. He currently practices at Balfour Dermatology and is affiliated with Sutter Delta Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balfour Dermatology
    2221 Balfour Rd Ste A, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 240-9116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • AARP
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Health Net
  • Hill Physicians Medical Group
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Robert Beer, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, German and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1467492751
Education & Certifications

  • Mohs Ctr
  • Columbia P&S
  • Baylor
  • Baylor Coll of Med
Medical Education

  • Sutter Delta Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(12)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.