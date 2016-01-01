Dr. Robert Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Beer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Beer, MD is a dermatologist in Brentwood, CA. Dr. Beer completed a residency at Columbia P&S. He currently practices at Balfour Dermatology and is affiliated with Sutter Delta Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Balfour Dermatology2221 Balfour Rd Ste A, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 240-9116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robert Beer, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1467492751
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Ctr
- Columbia P&S
- Baylor
- Baylor Coll of Med
Admitting Hospitals
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Beer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beer speaks German and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.