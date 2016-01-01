Dr. Robert Bednarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bednarek, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bednarek, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bednarek works at
Locations
-
1
Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
- 2 10620 Corporate Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-8392
-
3
University of Missouri Dermatology1020 Hitt St, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Bednarek, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902291875
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bednarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bednarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
