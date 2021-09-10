Dr. Robert Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Becker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pennsville, NJ.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at Pennsville390 N Broadway Ste 500, Pennsville, NJ 08070 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Becker for about 7 years. I highly recommend him, he truly cares about his patients health. Always responds quickly, calls in your medications as needed. Definitely best Endocrinologist I’ve been to !!!
About Dr. Robert Becker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Becker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.