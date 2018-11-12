Overview

Dr. Robert Bechtel, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Bechtel works at Lexington Radiology in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.