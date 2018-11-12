Dr. Robert Bechtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bechtel, MD
Dr. Robert Bechtel, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 946-0821
Altoona Ophthalmology Associates PC600 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-0821
- Upmc Altoona
Best decision I ever made was to take my son to see Dr. Bechtel. He’s the best Pediatric Ophthalmologist around.
About Dr. Robert Bechtel, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952374472
- Northwestern U/Chldns Meml Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Milton S Hershey Mc/Penn State U
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ/Medical College Of Virginia School Of Pharmacy
Dr. Bechtel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bechtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bechtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bechtel has seen patients for Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bechtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bechtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bechtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bechtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.