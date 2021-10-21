Dr. Robert Beatty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Beatty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Beatty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Beatty works at
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 340-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. Beatty were just wonderful. Got in to see the doctor right away. He explained very well what he saw on the MRI. I am very confident that he can help me.
About Dr. Robert Beatty, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, German
- 1447264122
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Peter Brent Brigham
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatty has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beatty speaks German.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.