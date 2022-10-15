Overview

Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Beardsley works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR, Newport, OR, Springfield, OR, North Bend, OR and Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.