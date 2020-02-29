See All Hand Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.

Dr. Bazzini works at Orthopaedic Hand Specialists in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Hand Specialists P.A.
    1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-9933
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Hand Specialists
    280 Newton Sparta Rd, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 383-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bazzini?

    Feb 29, 2020
    Very caring physician who explains everything he does in detail. Makes you feel very confident and comfortable. Never rushers your appointment.Highly recommend.
    Stephen Sangle — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bazzini to family and friends

    Dr. Bazzini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bazzini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164402814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hosp For Joint Dis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Co Med Ctr-Ny Med Coll
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazzini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazzini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazzini has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.