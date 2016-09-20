Dr. Baumgartner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Baumgartner, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Baumgartner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Baumgartner works at
Locations
A&a Hearing Group LLC1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 315, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 754-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel VERY comfortable with Dr. Baumgarnter. He's been treating my 2.5-yr-old son for fluid in his ears since he was 1 yr. We did tubes and all. I love the receptionist there. Though the PAs seem less enthusiastic, they're still very professional. Dr. B. has always taken the time to listen to me, answer and explain anything I ask, and makes sure that my son is getting the best treatment possible at all times.
About Dr. Robert Baumgartner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgartner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumgartner works at
Dr. Baumgartner has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumgartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgartner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgartner.
