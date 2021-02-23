Dr. Robert Baughman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baughman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baughman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Baughman, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
University of Cincinnati Physicians Comp7675 Wellness Way Ste 211, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 584-5225
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most amazing physicians I’ve ever met, and I’ve been a nurse for 28 years. Thorough, extremely knowledgeable, brilliant. Excellent manner and caring about his patients. If you have sarcoidosis, or other lung disorder, go see this incredibly talented, experienced physician.
About Dr. Robert Baughman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
