Dr. Robert Batler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Batler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Urology Of Indiana120 Avon Market Pl Ste 247, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Urology of Indiana LLC8040 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions
Just wanted to give a shout out to Dr. Butler for being an amazing, kind, and very supportive doctor who treats his pts like family!! He has been wonderful for my husband from day 1 that we found his prostate cancer?? I would recommend him to anyone for sure??
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Dr. Batler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Batler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batler.
