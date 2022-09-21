Overview

Dr. Robert Batler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Batler works at Urology Of Indiana in Avon, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

