Dr. Robert Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bass, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Bass works at
Locations
Middle Tennessee Urology Specialists Pllc1747 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 210, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with Dr. Bass and his staff. It was difficult getting an appointment at first, but it was worth the wait. His nurse Brittani was amazing. She was able to calm my anxieties and did a great job!
About Dr. Robert Bass, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003957952
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
