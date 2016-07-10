Overview

Dr. Robert Bass, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Bass works at Middle Tennessee Urology Specialists in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.