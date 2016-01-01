See All Plastic Surgeons in Merritt Island, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Bashore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Bashore works at Island Podiatry Associates in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL and Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Podiatry Associates
    280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 452-3882
  2. 2
    Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital
    701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 799-7111
  3. 3
    Rockledge Hma LLC
    110 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 636-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Atrophy
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Dermabrasion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Eyelid Surgery
Hidradenitis
Labiaplasty
Lip Cancer
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Nipple Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Rhinoseptoplasty
Second-Degree Burns
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Bashore, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154431195
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
