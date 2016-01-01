Overview

Dr. Robert Bashore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Bashore works at Island Podiatry Associates in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL and Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.