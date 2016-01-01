Dr. Robert Bashore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bashore, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bashore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Bashore works at
Locations
-
1
Island Podiatry Associates280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-3882
-
2
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
-
3
Rockledge Hma LLC110 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bashore?
About Dr. Robert Bashore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154431195
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashore works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.