Dr. Robert Barsky, DO

Urology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Barsky, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Barsky works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-9645
    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 673-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Answers all my questions and is very thorough in treating whatever issue is happening at visit. Excellent staff also.
    Dolores Conforti — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Barsky, DO

    • Urology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982641288
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj School Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Urological Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Barsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barsky has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

