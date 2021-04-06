Overview

Dr. Robert Barry, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Barry works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.