Dr. Robert Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Barry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1420 S Miller St Ste A-B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-3573
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by Dr Barry as a child and had an awesome experience with him and I now bring my kids to see him. Always thorough, willing to help and office is always clean.
About Dr. Robert Barry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164591608
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
