Dr. Robert Barriger, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Barriger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Office4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Barriger, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740448240
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Radiation Oncology
