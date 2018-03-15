See All Vascular Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Robert Barrett, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Barrett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Barrett works at Willis-Knighton Vein Trtmnt Ctr in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-Knighton Vein Trtmnt Ctr
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 570, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-3870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 15, 2018
    Experienced vascular surgeon. Up to date on treatment of varicose veins and spider veins . He is knowledgeable and compassionate . Would highly recommend him .
    Nancy Sandel in Monroe LA — Mar 15, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Barrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669413787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett works at Willis-Knighton Vein Trtmnt Ctr in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Barrett’s profile.

    Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

