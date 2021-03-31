Dr. Robert Barrack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barrack, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Barrack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Barrack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
-
2
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
- 3 660 S Euclid Ave Ste 8233, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrack?
Dr. Barrack replaced both of my hips at the same time in 2010. One of the hips dislocated in 2011 when I slipped on the ice and that was followed by 4 other dislocations - one traumatic because I didn’t look where I was walking and three due to stretching or twisting the hip joint - over the next 6 years. In 2018, after several x-ray studies Dr. Barrack had a new ball and socket made for my hip implant and relocated the socket and the hip joint is very stable now with excellent range of motion. Dr. Barrack is an excellent orthopedic surgeon. I agree that he doesn’t excel in bedside manner and often leaves explanations about the surgical procedures to his nurse. However, if you’re inquisitive about your x-rays while he’s looking at them and ask him questions about your surgery he opens up quite a bit. I would ask the patients who still have pain in their joints how serious they were (and still are) about their physical therapy.
About Dr. Robert Barrack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871511501
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrack works at
Dr. Barrack has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.