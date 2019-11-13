Dr. Robert Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Barone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Barone works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians of Sussex County183 High St Ste 2200, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 765-6559Monday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barone?
Had a wonderful experience with Dr. Barone. Very knowledgeable and willing to spend the time to ask questions. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Robert Barone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467486530
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barone works at
Dr. Barone has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.