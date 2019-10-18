Dr. Robert Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Barnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Eye Clinic1300 N Highland Ave Ste 1, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 897-5104
Glen Ellyn Ophthalmology45 S Park Blvd Ste 375, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 858-4660
Maywood Office2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3408Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnes has seen me through some difficult times with my left eye. I don't think I could find a more capable and caring doctor.
About Dr. Robert Barnes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Loyola U
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.