Overview

Dr. Robert Barnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at Champaign Dental Group in Aurora, IL with other offices in Glen Ellyn, IL and Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.