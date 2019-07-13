Overview

Dr. Robert Barnes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Barnes works at MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.