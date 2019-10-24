Dr. Robert Barish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Barish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Barish works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-8905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 83 years old and have had many medical problems beginning with diverticulitis which was initially detected in Dec. 1971. After getting the inflammation under control they operated and removed 14 inches of my traverse and descending colon. Recently I moved to Ocala from the Space Coast and started having pain in my lower abdominal region. My primary care doctor referred me to Dr Barish. I am quite good at evaluating people and I must say that the two people that wrote the negative comments about this man must have rocks in their head or someone put them up to it. I must say that a less confident man would have removed those comments from his web site. Dr Barish is quite professional and well qualified in his chosen field. Joseph Allen Williams Jr Retired Businessman Retired Aerospace Engineering Project Manager at MSFC, JSC and KSC Helped land 12 very brave American Astronauts on the Moon and brought them all home safely
About Dr. Robert Barish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538197165
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
