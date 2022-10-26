Dr. Robert Barden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Barden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack Med Ctr
Dr. Barden works at
Locations
-
1
Robert E. Barden MD PA13244 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (321) 632-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barden?
Our experience with Dr. Barden over the past 17 years ,has never been rushed or lowered expectations. Now that he's moved to Sebastian I have a problem with traveling. Another of my doctors said 'but he's worth it', to which I agreed. And, even moreso since attempting to get an appointment with another doctor. It's bordering on insulting as to a referred doctor's staff's response is so far 3 days in establishing a new patient appointment-still not accomplished! Maybe Dr. Barden could set up a one day a week/month in Rockledge/Cocoa, or provide a 'jitney' for a one day a week/month to transport those of us who don't like to drive or are unable. Wesley Marsha Reynolds in Cocoa
About Dr. Robert Barden, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1043322605
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barden works at
Dr. Barden has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barden speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.