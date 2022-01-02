Overview

Dr. Robert Baranowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Baranowski works at Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.