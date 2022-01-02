Dr. Robert Baranowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baranowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Baranowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Baranowski works at
Locations
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baranowski?
He is an excellent Gastroenterologist. He performed my colonoscopy and endoscopy on the same day. Everything went smoothly and I was in and out in the time they said, approximately 1 hour. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Robert Baranowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205892205
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Abington Meml Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baranowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baranowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baranowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baranowski works at
Dr. Baranowski has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baranowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baranowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baranowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.