Dr. Robert Bane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Bane works at
Locations
Carle Clinic Association2300 S 1ST ST, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 383-9400
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Champaign Surgicenter L L C3103 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 902-7000
C P G - Mattoon Charleston Primary Care2512 Hurst Dr, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 258-5900Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bane has done a major knee surgery, replaced a knee, and rebuilt a shoulder for me. I need surgery on my other shoulder, and I'm definitely going with Dr. Bane.
About Dr. Robert Bane, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
