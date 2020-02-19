Overview

Dr. Robert Bane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Bane works at Carle Clinic Orthopedics in Champaign, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL and Mattoon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.