Overview

Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Balsiger works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.