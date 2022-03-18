Dr. Robert Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ballard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Ballard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC15 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 952-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Colorado Sleep Pulmonary PC1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 832-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Dr. Ballard. He is warm and caring and he knows his stuff. He goes above and beyond in explaining relevant medical information. I would recommend him 100 percent.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255424347
- National Jewish Med and Research Center
- University of Colorado
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
