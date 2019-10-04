Overview

Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Baldwin works at Erie Retinal Surgery Inc in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.