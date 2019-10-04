Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Locations
Erie Retinal Surgery Inc.300 State St Ste 210, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-4241
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baldwin is an extremely skilled physician. I credit him with saving my vision after a tear in my retina. When I credited him, he said God worked through him to save my eyesight. He is kind, personable and my favorite of all the physicians I see.
About Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina Vitreous
- Penn State
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
