Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Baldwin works at Texas Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.