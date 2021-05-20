Dr. Baklajian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Baklajian works at
Locations
Integrative Medicine Associates PC1 Sears Dr Fl 3, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
DR. BAKLAJIAN GIVES THE WORDS HEALTH CARE REALITY. HE IS WORLD CLASS IN HIS COMPETENCE, COMMITMENT, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT. HIS PERSONALITY IS ALSO WORLD CLASS A PERSONALITY THAT BRINGS A RICHNESS OF COMPASSION, WARMTH, DIPLOMACY AND POSITIVE DIRECTION. I CAME TO DR. BAKLAJIAN OVER 15 YEARS AGO AND WAS DIAGNOSED WITH AORTIC VALVE STENOSIS AND AN ASCENDING AORTA ANEURYSM, WHICH HE MONITORED FOR YEARS WITH A DEFINITE TREATMENT IN MIND, WITHOUT WORRYING ME. WHEN HE WANTED ME TO HAVE SURGERY IN SEPT. OF 2014 NEARLY 7 YEARS AGO I WAS READY AND WILLING TO TRUST HIS JUDGEMENT, WHICH WAS TO GO TO THE BEST HOSPITAL FOR CARDIAC CARE IN THE COUNTRY, THE CLEVELAND CLINIC TO HAVE THE CHIEF CARDIAC SURGEON, DR. LARS G. SVENSSON, M.D. PERFORM THE SURGERIES. DR. SVENSSON PERFORMED A MEDICAL MIRACLE REPLACING MY AORTIC VALVE AND REPAIRING MY AORTA THAT SAVED MY LIFE WITHOUT ANY SIDE EFFECTS OR NEED FOR ANY MEDICATIONS. DR. BAKLAJIAN AND STAFF DEB & ROE ARE THE BEST IN CARDIOLOGY. P.B.
About Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1255300588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baklajian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baklajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baklajian has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baklajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baklajian speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baklajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baklajian.
