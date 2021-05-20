Overview

Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Baklajian works at Integrative Medicine Associates PC in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.