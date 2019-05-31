Dr. Robert Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
New Rochelle Eye Institute175 Memorial Hwy Ste 1-9, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 633-4543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I started going to Dr. Baker 20 years ago for my Children and now I’ve gotten to that age for Glasses and he is my Doctor. You won’t find a medical professional who still has bedside manners. Dr. B is kind and gentle, you won’t be disappointed this office isn’t a Next enviorment. The woman who runs the office is like Wonder Woman, talented and Super Kind too.
About Dr. Robert Baker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750300018
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.