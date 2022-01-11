Overview

Dr. Robert Baker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Gastroenterology Specs/Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.