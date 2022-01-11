Dr. Robert Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baker, MD
Dr. Robert Baker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Specialists of Orlando100 W Gore St Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 245-3124
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr Baker is an exceptional specialist. He is very knowledgeable of his specialty. Excellent bedside manner’s and very patiently explain to you what’s going. I have been one of his patients for over 10 years and will continue. Thank you Dr Baker
About Dr. Robert Baker, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Tulane Universtiy Affliated Hospital
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
