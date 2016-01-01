Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajnrauh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Bajnrauh works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (833) 574-2273
-
2
Phoenix Office9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 331-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajnrauh?
About Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1346456183
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Michigan State University
- Rush University
- UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajnrauh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajnrauh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajnrauh works at
Dr. Bajnrauh speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajnrauh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajnrauh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajnrauh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajnrauh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.