Dr. Robert Bailey, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12680 Perry Hwy Ste 170, Wexford, PA 15090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Jameson
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2022
    I was sent to Dr.Bailey's office by my pcp after falling on steps. Dr. Bailey and his whole team are amazing! My right leg had so much pain in it I didn't know what to do. Dr. Bailey sent me for testing and on follow up explained everything that was going on and what he was going to do to help me. Dr. Bailey and his PA's didn't try to sugar coat anything therefore I knew that a long road of surgery and recovery was in my future. I had fusion surgery 6 days ago and I already don't have any pain in my leg! I was a high risk patient due to other medical issues but Dr. Bailey was willing and able to help me. I can't thank him and his team enough! Not only are they extremely knowledgeable about all of the medical needs, they have great attitudes and bedside manner! I highly recommend Dr. Bailey, Jessica(PA), Ann (PA) and everyone on his team from the front desk on up.
    Diana Kukol — Feb 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bailey, MD
    About Dr. Robert Bailey, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902032352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

