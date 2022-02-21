Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12680 Perry Hwy Ste 170, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 802-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr.Bailey’s office by my pcp after falling on steps. Dr. Bailey and his whole team are amazing! My right leg had so much pain in it I didn’t know what to do. Dr. Bailey sent me for testing and on follow up explained everything that was going on and what he was going to do to help me. Dr. Bailey and his PA’s didn’t try to sugar coat anything therefore I knew that a long road of surgery and recovery was in my future. I had fusion surgery 6 days ago and I already don’t have any pain in my leg! I was a high risk patient due to other medical issues but Dr. Bailey was willing and able to help me. I can’t thank him and his team enough! Not only are they extremely knowledgeable about all of the medical needs, they have great attitudes and bedside manner! I highly recommend Dr. Bailey, Jessica(PA), Ann (PA) and everyone on his team from the front desk on up.
About Dr. Robert Bailey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1902032352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
