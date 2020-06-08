See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Robert Bailey, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Bailey works at Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc.
    840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc.
    4060 Butler Pike Ste 100, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 08, 2020
Dr. Bailey didn't know me from Adam, and I'm a Medicare patient, yet he devoted himself, his time, and his staff to my demanding needs, as if I were a personal friend or family member. I left his care in awe - impressed and grateful. Cataract surgery takes 10-15 minutes. After my original Wills physician with a fancy Princeton address kept putting off my surgery until my retiring retina specialist whispered, "Mark, your doctor has waited too long. He's too conservative. You better get that cataract out, or you're going to suffer complications," I found Dr. Bailey. He confirmed I needed to get it out, and it would be difficult. My surgery took over an hour. Dr. Bailey backed up his entire day of surgeries that day and went home late to his family, all for a man he never met and could not bill for the extra time in which he could have done 4 or 5 other surgeries, and he did the surgery himself; not an intern or resident was present.
Mark Silber — Jun 08, 2020
About Dr. Robert Bailey, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548267834
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Cataract, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

