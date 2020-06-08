Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc.840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc.4060 Butler Pike Ste 100, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey didn't know me from Adam, and I'm a Medicare patient, yet he devoted himself, his time, and his staff to my demanding needs, as if I were a personal friend or family member. I left his care in awe - impressed and grateful. Cataract surgery takes 10-15 minutes. After my original Wills physician with a fancy Princeton address kept putting off my surgery until my retiring retina specialist whispered, "Mark, your doctor has waited too long. He's too conservative. You better get that cataract out, or you're going to suffer complications," I found Dr. Bailey. He confirmed I needed to get it out, and it would be difficult. My surgery took over an hour. Dr. Bailey backed up his entire day of surgeries that day and went home late to his family, all for a man he never met and could not bill for the extra time in which he could have done 4 or 5 other surgeries, and he did the surgery himself; not an intern or resident was present.
About Dr. Robert Bailey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548267834
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Cataract, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
