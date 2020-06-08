Overview

Dr. Robert Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

