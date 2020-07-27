Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bailey Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Urology Associates Ltd.1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 302, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 933-5200
-
2
Scottsdale Healthcare Women's Services9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 323-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey Jr?
Dr Bailey was my son's surgeon 30 years ago. Adam needed surgery for a kinked ureter at 3 months of age. The surgery was successful and Dr Bailey was wonderful as a surgeon and with follow up. We will never forget Dr. Bailey!
About Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043290042
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey Jr accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.