Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD

Urology
2.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bahnson works at Ohio State University Urology - OSU Men's Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official Government Duties On
    915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 (614) 293-8155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Mar 23, 2017
    Very good doctor. Knowledgeable
    Barb in delaware, oh — Mar 23, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD

    Urology
    44 years of experience
    English
    1235188004
    Education & Certifications

    TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bahnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bahnson works at Ohio State University Urology - OSU Men's Health in Columbus, OH.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

