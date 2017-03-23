Overview

Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bahnson works at Ohio State University Urology - OSU Men's Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.