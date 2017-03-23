Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bahnson works at
Locations
Limited To Official Government Duties On915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Knowledgeable
About Dr. Robert Bahnson, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235188004
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahnson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahnson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahnson.
