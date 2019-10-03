Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Locations
Charlottesville, VA (Abbey Road) Division2050 Abbey Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 295-4443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Culpeper, VA Division530 Sunset Ln Ste A, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 825-6113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic office staff and wonderful provider. I am so impressed on how this office runs and how friendly and caring the whole staff is. I could not have felt better as a patient than I do with this practice.
About Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962478891
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Dickinson College
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baglio has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baglio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baglio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.