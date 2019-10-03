See All Podiatrists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Baglio works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Culpeper, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Lubrina Bryant, DPM
Dr. Lubrina Bryant, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlottesville, VA (Abbey Road) Division
    2050 Abbey Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 295-4443
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Culpeper, VA Division
    530 Sunset Ln Ste A, Culpeper, VA 22701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 825-6113
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baglio?

    Oct 03, 2019
    Fantastic office staff and wonderful provider. I am so impressed on how this office runs and how friendly and caring the whole staff is. I could not have felt better as a patient than I do with this practice.
    Ida Thornton — Oct 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baglio to family and friends

    Dr. Baglio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baglio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962478891
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dickinson College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baglio has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baglio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baglio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.