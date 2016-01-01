Dr. Robert Baehner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baehner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baehner, DDS
Dr. Robert Baehner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Muncie, IN. They graduated from Indiana University-School Of Dentistry.
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Muncie1003 W MCGALLIARD RD, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 288-1307
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Indiana University-School Of Dentistry
Dr. Baehner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baehner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baehner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baehner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baehner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baehner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.