Overview

Dr. Robert Bae, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Bae works at Robert J Bae MD, AMC in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.