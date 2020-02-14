Dr. Robert Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bae, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Bae works at
Locations
Adam Blatt MD Inc1401 Avocado Ave Ste 602, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bae was very helpful and professional I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Bae, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Bwh Harvard
- Brigham&womens Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae works at
Dr. Bae has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bae speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.