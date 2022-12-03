Overview

Dr. Robert Bader, MD is a Dermatologist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Bader works at RSB Dermatology Inc in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.