Dr. Robert Bader, MD
Dr. Robert Bader, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Hurtt Family Health Clinic Inc1 Hope Dr, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (714) 247-0300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Robert Bader, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225111610
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
