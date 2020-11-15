Dr. Robert Badalament, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badalament is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Badalament, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Badalament, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Badalament works at
Locations
Osceola Urology Associates591 Oak Commons Blvd Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 943-7100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have just closed a cycle of several years of optimal diagnosis, relevant treatment, satisfactory evolution as well as noble and human medical communication – patient with the assistance of Dr. Badalament and his care team, so I have enough elements to categorize the Doctor as a true example of excellence and professional medical vocation for the integral healing of his patients that essentially represents the biopsychosocial balance of them. I believe that Dr. Badalament has made the commitment of ethical values to pursue the medical career implicit in the "Hippocratic Oath" a reality in his professional life dynamics. As a Colophon, I consider it pertinent to evoke the following slogan that essentially sums it all up ... when talking about excellence for optimal diagnosis and treatment of genitourinary pathologies, the exact words are Doctor Robert Badalament and his care team... Dr. Guerrero
About Dr. Robert Badalament, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1003829201
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badalament has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badalament accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badalament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badalament works at
Dr. Badalament has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badalament on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Badalament. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalament.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badalament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badalament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.