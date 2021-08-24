See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    5225 Katy Fwy Ste 215, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 869-4500
  2. 2
    1919 North Loop W Ste 224, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 655-9410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bacon Jr?

Aug 24, 2021
Dr. R. Bacon, MD is a very caring, knowledgeable and professional. I would recommend him for your mental health. Someone you can go to when you need help good mental health care. Thank you Dr. Robert Bacon, M.D. and your staff for your help. God Bless
Tresa Whitlow — Aug 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bacon Jr to family and friends

Dr. Bacon Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bacon Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD.

About Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700951704
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bacon Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bacon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.