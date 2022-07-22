Overview

Dr. Robert Babbel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Babbel works at Desert Grove Family Medical in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.