Dr. Robert Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Azizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Azizi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Azizi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Koreatown Office903 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 104, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (833) 736-3988
-
2
Bell Gardens Office8218 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201 Directions (833) 736-3988
-
3
Buena Park Office6131 Orangethorpe Ave Ste 150A, Buena Park, CA 90620 Directions (833) 736-3988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azizi?
I cannot recommend Dr Azizi enough! He explained my test results with me in detail and went over my treatment options. When it came time for my procedure, he was so nice and calmed me down beforehand because I was really nervous. I highly recommend him, and am going back to him for another treatment on my other leg as well.
About Dr. Robert Azizi, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hebrew, Korean, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
- 1316101298
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- University Of Southern California
- University of California (Los Angeles)
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azizi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizi works at
Dr. Azizi speaks Armenian, Hebrew, Korean, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.