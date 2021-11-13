Dr. Robert Avery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Avery, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Avery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Avery works at
Locations
-
1
University Blvd Eye Clinic1600 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-2553
-
2
University of New Mexico1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6120
-
3
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2553
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avery?
Dr. Avery is the most caring, compassionate and knowledgeable eye doctor I've ever known. He's amazing in his field. UNM is blessed to have Dr. Avery on their team. I have the highest confidence in Dr. Avery and trust him with my eyes 100%.
About Dr. Robert Avery, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1871509570
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Visual Field Defects and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.