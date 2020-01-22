Dr. Robert Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Atkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Atkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic bedside manner
About Dr. Robert Atkins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023049400
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Montefiore Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Northeastern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
