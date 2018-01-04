Dr. Robert Atkind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Atkind, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Atkind, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA1611 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-5100
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates26 City Hall Mall, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Atkind is enthusiastic about patient care. You can cover a lot and become much better informed in the time that you spend with him, and he never makes you feel as though he needs to rush off. His patients are his priority. I highly recommend him if you are looking to join Atrius Cambridge.
About Dr. Robert Atkind, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1831236405
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
